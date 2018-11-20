Anonymous Couple Candidly Share Why They’re Drowning In Debt

An account of one couple’s debt problems, published on a financial planning website, will read like a horror story to many. To others, it will be infuriating. And to some, it hits hauntingly close to home.

Forget Hereditary, The Haunting of Hill House, and everything else you've seen this year. THIS COUPLE'S MONEY DIARY has reinvented the horror genre. https://t.co/dkdh9wrNFz — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) November 20, 2018

The site Wealthsimple published the piece, “Debt: A Love Story,” earlier this month as part of “Money Diaries,” an ongoing series in which people share their financial stories. It just recently started getting attention online.

The site spoke to an anonymous couple who use the pseudonyms Kate and Tom and live in the suburbs of a city in the northeastern United States. The two, who are both in their 40s, are both highly educated but have not paid off their students loans. They make a combined income of about $160,000 a year. Tom also bartends on the side for extra cash. They have three children who will all attend private school next year, bought a $360,000 house in 2007 and have about 15 credits cards, according to Kate. Tom said they have 10 or 11 credit cards — eight of which are maxed out.

They are also drowning in debt.

Kate told the website that the family shops at Goodwill, that they don’t “have fancy things in our house at all” and grow vegetables that they eat in their yard. Yet despite growing some of their own produce, Kate admits the family drops a whole lot of money on food — especially vegan items and organic produce.

“On a Friday night, we’ll go to Whole Foods, and my son Luke will get a $15 thing of sushi and a smoothie. It’s kind of crazy that we haven’t reeled this in,” Kate admitted.

Other shocking confessions include buying their son a tuxedo for prom instead of renting one “because we didn’t have the cash” ― but did have a Nordstrom card to put the suit on; borrowing $40,000 from Kate’s parents, who make less money than they do; and cashing out Tom’s 401(k) to pay off some of the debt.

The wad of money they got from the 401(k) helped, but they were eventually taxed on it. The $40,000 they got from Kate’s folks also made a dent, “But then we did it all over again,” Tom admitted.

He added: “We’re in exactly the same place now. That’s what bothers me the most.”

The situation has left Kate depressed, she says. Throughout the piece, she begs Tom to file for bankruptcy, but he won’t. She says things have gotten really hard and, crying, discloses that she contemplates divorce “so I can help myself,” but also says she’s doesn’t think the couple can afford to get one.

“Frankly, what I imagine is one of us will die from stress, and the life insurance will pay things off,” Kate said.

The candid piece got mixed reactions on Twitter:

A scary reality I’m sure for many. The worst part about this is how easy it is for people to dig themselves deeper into the cycle. https://t.co/gMTy3bNWkH — Morgan Davidson (@morgansdavidson) November 20, 2018

I’m no prize with money but jesus christ, hold me back https://t.co/YwcR1r7Scd — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) November 20, 2018

I know these people are easy to dunk on but what makes it scary is that a lot their little decisions are jusssst relatable enough https://t.co/5tm3NZrn96 — chris gayomali (@chrisgayomali) November 20, 2018

I thought I was so good for refraining from angrily tweeting about another article today and then I read this money diary which immediately started flames on the side of my face: https://t.co/VJzERIEOAR — Karen K. Ho 嘉 韻 (@karenkho) November 20, 2018

Read this and let me know when your mouth dropped open. Was it the private school? Or the number on the credit card debt? https://t.co/Hidyz9Jw3y — meghan kelly (@meghanbkelly) November 20, 2018

I wouldn’t say I feel bad for these people, who have really fucked up their lives, but I think a lot of people, myself included at times, feel entitled to a certain lifestyle they can’t afford. This is the extreme version of that. https://t.co/pCy8YTFKA2 — Allison Benedikt (@abenedikt) November 20, 2018

WOW. This money diary is... wow. I mean, kudos to them for being honest but c'mon. You are dead ass broke. Stop sending your kids to private school. Stop going to Whole Foods. You are almost half a million in debt. https://t.co/fgW6RsLjYK — Wendy R (@WendyRMonkey) November 20, 2018

Alright. This is the third piece of writing I’ve seen in recent months where a wealthy person described receiving a massive bail out. https://t.co/i8AHoW023V — Dominique Matti (@mominiquematti) November 20, 2018

Banks are evil and the whole everything is designed to encourage people to accumulate debt and live beyond their means but also HOLY SHIT https://t.co/saaASsTJf9 — Lauren Strapagiel 🦇 (@laurenstrapa) November 20, 2018

This was the most infuriating thing I've read in a while. This is why they need to teach money management skills better in high school.https://t.co/LhNg7M8Mer — Matt Day (@mattdaymedia) November 20, 2018