Anonymous Donor Pays Tuition For Medical School's Entire Inaugural Class

An anonymous $3 million gift will pay for the full tuition of every member of the inaugural class of University of Houston’s College of Medicine, the school announced Wednesday.

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

University of Houston President Renu Khator said the donation will have a significant impact on the lives of the 30 students in the class.

“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” she told local outlet ABC 13. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination.”

The money will also go toward the university’s “Here, We Go” campaign to raise $1 billion, according to ABC.

Average medical school debt was estimated to be $190,000 as of 2016. Twenty-five percent of medical school graduates carry debts higher than $200,000.