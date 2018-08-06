The anarchist hacking group Anonymous has vowed to “wreck” those behind the shadowy right-wing conspiracy generator QAnon.

“We will not sit idly by while you take advantage of the misinformed and poorly educated,” the group said in a video (above) posted on Twitter and YouTube.

QAnon surged into public view last week at President Donald Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, where several in the audience held signs and wore T-shirts marked with a “Q.” One sign read: “We are Q.”

Q is the mysterious creator on message boards of a growing conspiracy network supported by an army of anonymous (Anon) loyalists. Q, who is purported to hold high-level government clearance, has promoted the preposterous theory — among others — that special counsel Robert Mueller is working for Trump in an operation to ensnare “deep state” Democrats in an international child sex ring (Roseanne Barr appears to be a believer).

Anonymous slammed QAnon as potentially dangerous and driven by a “brainless political agenda.”

The video is far more comical than the typically dark, threatening Anonymous missive — but with an edge. The mechanized Anonymous “voice” talks about hacking in the basement eating Doritos and drinking Mountain Dew ... and “watching the world burn at the hands of idiots.”

The Anonymous crew was initially amused by QAnon’s antics, telling one another: “We were all like, yo, check this troll out. He has them convinced that he’s on the inside and they’re eating it up.”

But now, “Someone is going to get hurt, so we have to put our foot down and start some shit with you all,” the message warns.

The Anonymous crews differ on many issues, according to the video. “But we do have one thing in common: None of us are happy with your bullshit,” it adds.

“We gonna wreck you. We are Anonymous.”