Second Actress Says George H.W. Bush Touched Her, Told 'Cop-A-Feel' Joke

A second actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her inappropriately.

Jordana Grolnick told Deadspin Wednesday that she was in a production of “Hunchback of Notre Dame” in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 2016 when Bush came backstage at intermission for a photo with the cast.

“We all circled around him and Barbara for a photo, and I was right next to him,” Grolnick said. “He reached his right hand around to my behind, and as we smiled for the photo he asked the group, ‘Do you want to know who my favorite magician is?’ As I felt his hand dig into my flesh, he said, ‘David Cop-a-feel!’”

Others “laughed politely and out of discomfort,” and former first lady Barbara Bush joked that he would get himself put in jail, Grolnick told the outlet.

On Tuesday, actress Heather Lind of the AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies” accused Bush of touching her behind twice and uttering a dirty joke at a private screening in 2014. Bush, in a pair of statements on Wednesday, apologized. A rep explained that Bush uses a wheelchair and “has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.” The former president also tells the same joke to put photo subjects at ease because his arm “falls on the lower waist of people,” one of the statements said.

Back in 2014, a few Twitter users had referenced the “David Cop-a-feel” joke in association with Bush, Deadspin pointed out.