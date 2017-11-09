Another Woman Says Jeremy Piven Sexually Assaulted Her

Another woman has come forward with a disturbing story about actor Jeremy Piven.

Advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby says the “Entourage” star sexually assaulted her at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in 2003 in a new interview with People.

The two allegedly met in October of that year at a work event in New York City. Piven then asked Scourby to accompany him to a taping of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” the next day, where she says nothing happened.

However, the following morning, when Scourby met the actor at the hotel where he was staying, she remembers Piven exposed himself and masturbated in front of her, rubbing his genitals against her while doing so.

“He jumped on top of me,” Scourby, 39, told the outlet. “I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground.”

She says that Piven “held down my hands” and then ejaculated “all over my white turtleneck.”

“I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door,” Scorby said. “I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater. I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel.”

Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Jeremy Piven visits at SiriusXM Studios in 2016.

Piven categorically denies that he ever assaulted Scourby, as well as his previous accuser, suggesting that a polygraph test “would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie.”

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever,” Piven said in a statement to People. “I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.”

Scourby is the latest woman to speak out about Piven’s alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this month, actress Ariane Bellamar accused Piven of forcefully fondling her on two separate occasions, as well as sending her “abusive” and “explicit” text messages.

“Smallville” star Cassidy Freeman later defended Bellamar online, calling out Piven’s “predatory behavior” and hinting at her own negative experience with the actor.

Greg Zabilski via Getty Images Arianne Bellamar, right, in "Beverly Hills Nannies."

Scourby says she “100 percent believes” Bellamar’s account and was moved to speak out about her own experience after seeing Piven’s emphatic dismissal of the allegations.