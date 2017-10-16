Anschutz-Owned Newspaper Not Answering Questions about Deceptive Ads

Journalists hate fake news, right? And they hate it when they're accused of being fake news. So why would a newspaper put its most valuable asset, its credibility, at risk by publishing fake-news advertisements that look almost exactly like news? And then not answer questions about it?

Don't ask ColoradoPolitics, a political news site owned by conservative billionaire Phil Anschutz, because that's what it did this week, as first reported by Corey Hutchins, writing for the left-leaning Colorado Independent.

Hutchins reports that ColoradoPolitics will not respond to questions about a deceptive advertisement, designed to mimic a news supplement, that ran in the online and print editions of ColoradoPolitics last week.

That was disappointing, because I thought ColoradoPolitics would respond to reasonable questions like the one in Hutchins' headline, "Who paid for ‘sponsored content’ and a ‘paid advertisement’ in Colorado’s weekly political newspaper?"

With headlines on the sponsored content like, “Studies and data confirm ‘no evidence’ of health problems caused by oil and gas development,” you might take a wild guess that the advertiser is somehow connected to the oil and gas industry.

So the answer to Hutchins' question could well be CRED, but we don't know for sure. CRED did not return a call.

I had a few other questions about the ad, and I listed them in my email, sent Thursday, to Vince Bzdek, the editor of the Colorado Springs Gazette, also owned by Anschutz. Bzcek oversees editorial direction at ColoradoPolitics. He did not respond, which is too bad because I've admired his work and was hoping to hear from him.

It was good to read in Hutchins story that Joey Bunch, the directing journalist at ColoradoPolitics, had concerns about how the sponsored content was presented. And I don’t think the ads reflect poorly on them. Still, why

I don't know what's happening at the top at ColoradoPolitics, but i respect the reporters there. They are obviously making a contribution. That's why it's dumb for Bzdek not to talk about this at all. It makes them look bad for no reason.

Here's my email to Bzdek. If you happen to know the answers to any of my questions, please let me know.