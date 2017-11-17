Ant Financial, Zhongan Insurance, Qudian Make Up Top Three of Global Fintech 100

(Yicai Global) Nov. 17 -- Nine Chinese enterprises are included in the Global Fintech 100 released by H2 Ventures and KPMG. Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. [NYSE:BABA], Zhongan Online Property Insurance Co. [HKG:6060] and Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] made up the top three, the report shows.
Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co. (Lufax) ranks sixth in the list, while JD Finance, the financial platform of China’s e-commerce giant JD.Com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] was in ninth.
Among the four other Chinese enterprises included are Hangzhou Enniu Network Technology Co. (51 Credit Card), Shanghai Dianrong Financial Information Services Co. and Beijing Rong Century Information Technology Co., ranking 27th, 31st and 38th, respectively.
