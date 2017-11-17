Ant Financial, Zhongan Insurance, Qudian Make Up Top Three of Global Fintech 100

(Yicai Global) Nov. 17 -- Nine Chinese enterprises are included in the Global Fintech 100 released by H2 Ventures and KPMG. Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. [NYSE:BABA], Zhongan Online Property Insurance Co. [HKG:6060] and Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD] made up the top three, the report shows.

Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co. (Lufax) ranks sixth in the list, while JD Finance, the financial platform of China’s e-commerce giant JD.Com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] was in ninth.