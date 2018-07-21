Actor Anthony Anderson is denying allegations made by a woman who told police he assaulted her.

The Blast reported Friday that a woman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this year, saying that the “Black-ish” star had assaulted her.

An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed to HuffPost that there is an “active investigation.” The LAPD also told ABC News specifically that it has “a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime.”

But a spokesperson for Anderson told HuffPost Saturday that law enforcement hadn’t even contacted the actor about the case.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

According to The Blast, the woman went to police earlier this year and claims the assault happened more than a year ago. Citing anonymous “sources familiar with the situation,” the outlet reported that the woman first met Anderson when she catered an event he threw. The two then met up at a later date to talk about “business opportunities,” The Blast wrote, though it did not provide any specifics. The second meeting is when she says he assaulted her, though the specific details of what she says happened are unclear.