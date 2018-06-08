Celebrities React To Anthony Bourdain’s Death At 61

Anthony Bourdain’s fellow celebrity chefs and other prominent figures from politics, entertainment, sports and media ― including his colleagues from CNN ― mourned his death on Friday.
Bourdain, the 61-year-old host of “Parts Unknown,” was found dead from a reported suicide in his Strasbourg, France, hotel room, CNN said Friday. He had been working on an upcoming segment for his show.
While Bourdain earned fame as a culinary adventurer, he emerged as an advocate for women amid the Me Too movement. He said his girlfriend, actor and director Asia Argento, heightened his awareness of the threats women face after she stepped forward with her story of being raped by the now-disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.