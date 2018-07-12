Anthony Bourdain Gets Posthumous Emmy Nomination For 'Parts Unknown'

As the 2018 Emmy nominations rolled in on Thursday, the late Anthony Bourdain received a nomination for his work on CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

The chef, restaurateur and author who hosted and executive-produced “Parts Unknown” died at age 61 in June. He was nominated for Best Informational Series or Special.

“Parts Unknown,” which has been around since 2013, nabbed six Emmy nominations total in the categories of Cinematography, Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Writing. CNN.com travel site Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also received a nomination for Best Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.