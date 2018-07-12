Anthony Bourdain Gets Posthumous Emmy Nomination For 'Parts Unknown'

As the 2018 Emmy nominations rolled in on Thursday, the late Anthony Bourdain received a nomination for his work on CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”
The chef, restaurateur and author who hosted and executive-produced “Parts Unknown” died at age 61 in June. He was nominated for Best Informational Series or Special.
“Parts Unknown,” which has been around since 2013, nabbed six Emmy nominations total in the categories of Cinematography, Picture Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Writing. CNN.com travel site Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also received a nomination for Best Short-Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.
Bourdain had been in France working on a “Parts Unknown” episode when friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive.
Bourdain’s death, confirmed as a suicide, shocked thousands, leaving fans, friends and family to mourn widely and publicly. Many people left notes for the former executive chef of New York’s Brasserie Les Halles outside the now-shuttered restaurant.
In addition to “Parts Unknown,” which had Bourdain traveling to various countries around the globe to try the local fare and share underrepresented stories, Bourdain was known for his books Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, A Cook’s Tour: In Search of the Perfect Meal, and Medium Raw: A Bloody Valentine to the World of Food and the People Who Cook.
Bourdain also worked on the shows “A Cook’s Tour,” and “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.”