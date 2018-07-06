Anthony Bourdain Leaves Bulk Of His Estate To Daughter Ariane

The late celebrity chef and adventurer Anthony Bourdain has bequeathed most of his estate to his 11-year-old daughter Ariane, according to news outlets.

Citing papers filed Thursday in Manhattan Surrogate’s Court, the New York Daily News reported that Bourdain ― the host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” who died by suicide last month at age 61 ― had holdings that included $425,000 in savings and cash, $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals,” $250,000 in personal property and $35,000 in a brokerage account.

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images Anthony Bourdain's estate included $425,000 in savings and cash.

Some outlets put the value of his estate at $1.2 million, but the filing also noted a $1 million mortgage on an unspecified property ― possibly a Manhattan condo that Bourdain bought in 2014, the New York Post reported.

The court will choose a guardian of the estate to safekeep Ariane’s inheritance until she is of age, according to the documents.

Bourdain left his estranged wife and the will’s executor, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, his “personal and household effects ... to dispose of in accordance with what (she) believes to have been my wishes,” the two papers reported.

Bourdain was found dead in a Kaysersberg, France, hotel room on June 8 while on location for a segment of “Parts Unknown.”