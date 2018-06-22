No Narcotics In Anthony Bourdain's System When He Died: Report

Anthony Bourdain had no narcotics in his system when he killed himself this month, according to a French judicial official.

The celebrity chef and CNN host died June 8 at the age of 61 in a hotel room in Kaysersberg, France. The death was ruled suicide by hanging, and a toxicology report was ordered.

Christian de Rocquigny, the local prosecutor in charge of the investigation, told The New York Times no narcotics were found in Bourdain’s body, just a trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in line with a therapeutic dose.

Previously, de Rocquigny told People that there was no evidence of violence in Bourdain’s death.

Anthony Bourdain was cremated in France, and his remains and travel belongings were sent to his younger brother, Christopher Bourdain.

Their mother, Gladys Bourdain, told the Times, the only service the family will have will probably be small and private.

“He would want as little fuss as possible,” she said.