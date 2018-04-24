Warning: You Can't Unsee Anthony Hopkins' Strange Selfie Video

Anthony Hopkins is a venerable star of stage and screen, and now of the strangest selfie video you may ever see.

The British “Westworld” actor posted a bizarre clip of himself cutting loose to Twitter on Sunday:

This is what happens when you’re all work and no play... pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018

Hopkins indicated he was just blowing off steam with the caption: “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…”

It’s unclear what he is doing in the clip, which focuses on his face. Some news outlets assumed he was dancing, while others suggested he was running on a treadmill.

What is sure is that it’s set Twitter alight, racking up more than 7.3 million views by Tuesday morning and prompting plenty of amusing comments:

This is giving me so much joy. https://t.co/pAS5U9qOKZ — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 22, 2018

@Hectic_Glow_ I am screaming what is going on 😂😂 — Georgi Kate💃🏻 (@QueenOfAsgard_) April 22, 2018

The best 32 seconds of my life. — Andrew S. (@andrewrobscott) April 22, 2018

I’m kinda scared, but also charmed. Don’t know what else to say 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Hu3XJQvnmo — Edgar (@EdgarOrtega875) April 22, 2018

With all due respect, Sir Anthony, that is THE single most peculiar thing I've seen all day...😂😂😂 — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) April 22, 2018

Oscar worthy — Young Curry (@CurryCreworDie) April 23, 2018