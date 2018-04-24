Warning: You Can't Unsee Anthony Hopkins' Strange Selfie Video

Anthony Hopkins is a venerable star of stage and screen, and now of the strangest selfie video you may ever see.
The British “Westworld” actor posted a bizarre clip of himself cutting loose to Twitter on Sunday:
Hopkins indicated he was just blowing off steam with the caption: “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…”
It’s unclear what he is doing in the clip, which focuses on his face. Some news outlets assumed he was dancing, while others suggested he was running on a treadmill.
What is sure is that it’s set Twitter alight, racking up more than 7.3 million views by Tuesday morning and prompting plenty of amusing comments: