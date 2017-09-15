Anthony Lamar Smith's Brother: The Justice System Doesn't Care About Us

Smith was killed in December 2011 when Stockley and Bianchi pursued him in car chase. Stockley, who was carrying his duty pistol along with an AK-47 (which he wasn’t permitted to carry by the department), threatened that he was “going to kill this motherf****r” before Smith’s car crashed, as heard in footage obtained by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Stockley approached Smith’s car and fired several shots into the vehicle.

Ahead of Friday’s long-awaited verdict, local activists promised “mass disruption” if Stockley was found not guilty. City officials began preparing for unrest in late August. Smith’s fiancée, Christina Wilson, and Gov. Eric Greitens held a press conference the evening before the verdict calling for peace no matter the outcome.

As folks demonstrated after the verdict on Friday, social media users shared images of police in riot gear confronting protesters, some with pepper spray.