J.J. Abrams, Zachary Quinto Making Film About Tab Hunter, Anthony Perkins Romance

Producer J.J. Abrams and actor-producer Zachary Quinto are temporarily setting aside working on “Star Trek” to instead focus on Hollywood history.
In a story first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the two showbiz insiders are working on a biopic focused on the secret love affair between actors Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins in the 1950s. The film is tentatively titled “Tab & Tony.”
Teen idol Hunter and Perkins, best known as Norman Bates in 1960′s “Psycho,” dated for about three years after meeting each at a hotel swimming pool. They often took out female dates to avoid suspicion ― only to go home with each other instead, according to The New Yorker.
Abrams and Quinto are producing the movie along with Allan Glaser, who is also Hunter’s longtime partner.
The producers are looking for a director and for two actors to portray the now-87-year-old Hunter and Perkins, who died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1992 at the age of 60.