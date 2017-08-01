Anthony Scaramucci might be having one terrible week, but there’s some consolation for the recently departed White House communications director: He’s not dead, despite a listing in the new Harvard Law School alumni directory suggesting otherwise.

Harvard alums received the directory in the mail this week and in it, Scaramucci, who graduated from Harvard Law School in 1989, had an asterisk next to his name — indicating that he had died, The Washington Post first reported.

The school acknowledged the mistake and extended an olive branch to the 53-year-old Wall Street financier. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

The directory, however, is only published every five years, reported The Associated Press. So Scaramucci would remain dead on paper until 2022.

Still, an erroneous listing in an alumni register seems like the least of Scaramucci’s problems this week. He managed to stun the world with an expletive-filled interview with The New Yorker, his pregnant wife reportedly filed for divorce and he was unceremoniously removed from his position as communications director at the White House on Monday ― just 10 days after stepping into the role.

Twitter users reacted to Scaramucci’s bad week in typical fashion:

@TheDailyShow #ScaramucciOut

In 10 days

Loses his wife

Sells his company

Fired & listed as Dead

No, just his careerhttps://t.co/l0muoftDTD pic.twitter.com/n0C1KUHjHL — Sue #DemForce (@SueinRockville) July 31, 2017

Oh come on https://t.co/UbziBDvDzk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 31, 2017

This guy just needs to go crawl under a rock for a few months! — Susan D. Trigg (@tootsie1953) July 31, 2017

In a very "You're dead to me" move by Harvard alumni — jbaggs (@jbaggs) July 31, 2017

I bought avocados the day #Scaramucci started and they're still ripe — Hollyn Heron (@HollynHeron) July 31, 2017

Donald Trump is repealing and replacing everything but Obama Care. #Scaramucci — Started Tweeting (@StartedTweeting) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci got thrown out, lost his wife and his job.



Man, he was within a pickup truck of being the perfect country song.#Scaramucci — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 1, 2017

Scaramucci, we barely knewcci. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 31, 2017