12/11/2018 03:18 am ET

Anthony Scaramucci Is Still Bitter About Being Fired By John Kelly

The former White House communications director also told CNN's Chris Cuomo why hiring Kelly was a "misfire."
By David Barden

It’s been more than a year since Anthony Scaramucci received his marching orders from former White House chief of staff John Kelly ― and he’s still bitter about it. 

Scaramucci, who served just 10 days as White House communications director, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he was humiliated by the abrupt termination. 

“You just don’t have to fire people like that, it’s just nonsensical,” Scaramucci said on Tuesday night. “You don’t fire people like that.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Kelly would leave his post by the end of the year. Kelly has been the president’s chief of staff since July 2017. 

Scaramucci told Cuomo that hiring Kelly was a “misfire.”

“I honor his service. I honor his service as a Marine and I honor his service to the military, but yes, I do think it was a mistake because he didn’t have the right personality to deal with President Trump,” Scaramucci said. 

Check out the full interview in the clip above. 

