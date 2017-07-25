The Mooch did his homework. pic.twitter.com/Wku0DF2ovd

Looks like new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has a lot in common with his boss.

On Monday, “The Daily Show” put together a series of clips that showed how Scaramucci and President Donald Trump use remarkably similar gestures.

Check it out above.

Many people on Twitter shared images of other matching pairs that they thought resembled the White House duo. But one pair kept coming up: Dr. Evil and Mini Me from the “Austin Powers” films.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions: