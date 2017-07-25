COMEDY
07/25/2017 03:33 am ET

Anthony Scaramucci Matches Donald Trump So Perfectly People Think He’s Mini Me

The two share some eerily similar gestures.
By Ed Mazza

Looks like new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has a lot in common with his boss. 

On Monday, “The Daily Show” put together a series of clips that showed how Scaramucci and President Donald Trump use remarkably similar gestures. 

Check it out above.  

Many people on Twitter shared images of other matching pairs that they thought resembled the White House duo. But one pair kept coming up: Dr. Evil and Mini Me from the “Austin Powers” films.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
