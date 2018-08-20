HUFFPOST FINDS
Anthropologie's Gorgeous Fall Home Collection Is Here

So 😍 much 😍 velvet 😍
By Brittany Nims

The early bird might get the worm, but the early fall collection grants us a sneak peek of some of the season’s upcoming biggest home trends. We’re talking about Anthropologie’s new fall home collection, which launched in stores and on-site this week, bringing with it our lust and longing for hot cider, crisp leaves and sweater weather.  

One spin through the collection and you’ll see last year’s all velvet everything trend is stronger than ever, like in the new Vera sofa and the solid velvet lamp shade. We’re also spotting lots of fall color trends to love, like kelly green Elowen velvet chairs, turquoise and baby blue bedding, and blush-colored flatware

Named Portrait Of A Home, the new collection boasts an inclusive mix of contemporary, eclectic and rustic designs, so there’s something for every taste and style. If you’re eager for fall’s impending arrival, take a look below at some of our favorite finds from Anthropologie’s new fall home collection for design inspo: 

  • 1 Velvet Elowen Chair
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $398. 
  • 2 Laney Sconce
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $228.
  • 3 Heidi Mirro
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $128. 
  • 4 Jeweled Garden Duvet Cover
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $178. 
  • 5 Blush Flatware Set
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $158. 
  • 6 Pari Rattan Chair
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $98. 
  • 7 Vera Sofa
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $2,598. 
  • 8 Pearl LED Chandelier
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $498. 
  • 9 Willoughby Bed
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $2,198. 
  • 10 Sectored Marble Side Table
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $298. 
  • 11 Cabarita Mugs, Set of 4
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $32. 
  • 12 Anchorage Side Table
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $298.
  • 13 Fringed Mirabella Duvet Cover
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $198. 
  • 14 Optical Inlay Desk
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $1,598. 
  • 15 Quillen Dining Table
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $898. 

