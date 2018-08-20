Your home is your reflection. It captures your taste, your personality, and the memories you have collected over a lifetime. With over 2,500 new arrivals and collaborations with ever-inspiring creatives like @bethangray and #SUNO, our latest home journal is here to make you stop, stare, and, in a word, reflect - plus right now there’s free white glove delivery on orders of $1000 or over! (link in profile to shop the new collection)

A post shared by Anthropologie (@anthropologie) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:14am PDT