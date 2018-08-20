The early bird might get the worm, but the early fall collection grants us a sneak peek of some of the season’s upcoming biggest home trends. We’re talking about Anthropologie’s new fall home collection, which launched in stores and on-site this week, bringing with it our lust and longing for hot cider, crisp leaves and sweater weather.
One spin through the collection and you’ll see last year’s all velvet everything trend is stronger than ever, like in the new Vera sofa and the solid velvet lamp shade. We’re also spotting lots of fall color trends to love, like kelly green Elowen velvet chairs, turquoise and baby blue bedding, and blush-colored flatware.
Named Portrait Of A Home, the new collection boasts an inclusive mix of contemporary, eclectic and rustic designs, so there’s something for every taste and style. If you’re eager for fall’s impending arrival, take a look below at some of our favorite finds from Anthropologie’s new fall home collection for design inspo:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.