I have known Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie for many years and have always found him to be of the highest quality character.

So imagine my surprise when I was surfing the web and saw this.

In case you can’t see the video, it is an ad put together by the Latino Victory Fund that depicts a white man in a pickup truck with Ed Gillespie and Donald Trump bumper stickers holding a gun as he chases down young children of different ethnicities.

The implication here is clear: that Ed Gillespie and his supporters want to hunt down children of color and hurt them. Again, I have known Ed Gillespie for many years and this could not be further from the truth. In fact, he’s actually fairly middle of the road on a lot of topics including immigration.

Not that it matters to the people who made the ad, who are willing to claim anything – not matter how fallacious and sleazy – to try to hurt a political opponent. I’ve been around politics a long time and I get that it can be very nasty. But that was over the line.

WAY over the line.

Likely, it is because the Democrats in Virginia are scared. Not scared of Ed Gillespie’s policies, but that he may win.

He came close last time and is polling very close again. So if they have to lie to try to scare people into voting for Ralph Northam? They will do and not think twice because apparently race baiting is terrible unless it is THEIR kind of race baiting.

I don’t live in Virginia so I have no dog in this electoral fight, but I am very tired of seeing politics play out this way.

These types of tactics have been used for a long time, but they seem to have escalated to a level even more unhealthy than normal recently, and that is very dangerous.

Because we are getting to the point where we can’t just disagree and the other side isn’t just wrong, they are evil.

And once the other side is evil, there is nothing you can’t talk yourself into doing for what you believe is the greater good.

I can tell you where that leads, and I promise you, it is nowhere good. This is all getting way out of hand and I just hope at some point we all remember that despite our differences, each side just sees things differently and there is no need for this kind of viciousness.