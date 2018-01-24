The world is full of realists and romantics. Romantics get one day a year to indulge their sentimental sides with candy hearts, long-stemmed roses, giant teddy bears and other cheesy gifts .

Unfortunately, there’s no Realist Appreciation Day, but anti-Valentine’s Day gifts come pretty darn close to the spirit. That’s why we’ve rounded up some painfully-accurate, too-real gifts to give the folks in your life who really don’t want to be caught in Cupid’s line of fire.