01/24/2018 03:42 pm ET

33 Anti-Valentine's Day Gifts For People Who Despise Valentine's Day

"Did you fall from heaven? Because so did Satan." 💘💋

By Brittany Nims

The world is full of realists and romantics. Romantics get one day a year to indulge their sentimental sides with candy hearts, long-stemmed roses, giant teddy bears and other cheesy gifts.

Unfortunately, there’s no Realist Appreciation Day, but anti-Valentine’s Day gifts come pretty darn close to the spirit. That’s why we’ve rounded up some painfully-accurate, too-real gifts to give the folks in your life who really don’t want to be caught in Cupid’s line of fire.

Below are 33 anti-Valentine’s Day gifts perfect for people who despise Valentine’s Day: 

  • 1 "Happy Capitalistic Couple's Day" card
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 2 Mediocre Valentines
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 3 Carbs shirt
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 4 Nope stamped ring
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 5 Anti-Valentine's Day Conversation Hearts banner
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 6 Anatomical Human Heart pin
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 7 "These Taste Terrible" Anti V-Day card
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 8 "Only Cats" temporary tattoo
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 9 Conversation Hearts t-shirt
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 10 "Nope" candy heart coffee mug
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 11 Happy "Manipulating People To Spend Money To Prove Love With Shallow Romantic Gesture" Day card
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 12 Anti-Valentine's Day cookies
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 13 "Vodka Is My Valentine" card
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 14 "Drop Dead" phone case
    Amazon
    Get it here
  • 15 "Not Today, Satan" instant download wall art
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 16 "Nah, I'm Good" Anti-Valentine's Day soap
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 17 "V Is For Vodka" t-shirt
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 18 "Fuck Valentines" banner
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 19 "Love Bites" sweatshirt
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 20 Anti-Valentine's Day candy hearts mug
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 21 "Love Blah Blah Blah Drink" tank
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 22 "So Did Satan" coffee mug
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 23 "Anti V-Day" temporary tattoo
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 24 Anti-Valentine's Day stickers
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 25 "If You See Cupid" card
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 26 Anatomical human heart necklace
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 27 "Valentines Schmalentines" button pin
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 28 "Nope" name plate
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 29 Anti-Valentine's Day candy heart necklace
    Etsy
    Get it here
  • 30 "I Love That We Hate The Same Things" card
    Etsy
    Get it here

