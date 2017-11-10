Wingsuit Pilot Rips Through A Giant Sheet Of Paper At 155 MPH

Wingsuit pilot Anton “Squeezer” Andersson lived up to his nickname with his latest daring stunt.

The 23-year-old adrenaline junkie from Skövde, Sweden, soared down from the top of a mountain in Switzerland at 155 mph to squeeze himself between two people and rip through a 2-meter-wide piece of paper.

He described the sensation as “unreal.”

A post shared by A n t o n S q u e e z e r (@squeeezeer) on Oct 3, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

“The speed and proximity to the ground made it feel so fast that it’s overwhelming,” he told HuffPost, via his representative. “It’s also a huge accomplishment to see how precise I could be.”

The terrifying thought that he may strike the people holding up the target did cross his mind, Andersson said. But with three years of regular wingsuit flying under his belt, he said he has built up “a good sense of precision.”