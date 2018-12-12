'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Confirms New Boyfriend On Instagram

Antoni Porowski is officially off the market once again.

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” food and wine expert confirmed his relationship with interior designer Trace Lehnhoff on Instagram Tuesday with an oh-so-dapper photo of the two gents holding hands. The pair had been romantically linked in the press since September.

Lehnhoff, who starred on the Bravo series “Flipping Out,” followed suit with a similar, albeit more laid-back, image of the couple overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The Instagram confirmation was particularly fitting as the men are believed to have first met on the photo-sharing app. They made their red carpet debut Dec. 6 at GQ’s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Trace Lehnhoff (left) and Antoni Porowski attended GQ's Men of the Year party Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

According to US Weekly, the men began dating after Porowski split from photographer Joey Krietemeyer earlier this year. Porowski and Krietemeyer had reportedly been together for seven years prior to the breakup.

“Antoni brought Trace Lehnhoff from ‘Flipping Out’ to Emmy parties [in September], and Trace was clearly there as his date,” a source told the magazine. “They weren’t trying to hide it.”

Porowski opened up about his “fluid” sexuality in an interview with the U.K.-based magazine Gay Times published in May.