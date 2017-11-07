Anything Is Possible If You Pay The Price

You can learn, have, or be anything if you are willing to pay the price.

You can be a millionaire in not a long period of time.

You could be an established expert on any topic.

You could be a successful business owner.

You could have deep spiritual understanding.

You could do an Iron Man triathlon.

You could be an empathetic, caring, and loving person.

You could have beautiful and meaningful relationships with your romantic partner, business colleagues, mentors, and other people who inspire you.

You could be the person you know within yourself you can be.

You can live the life you know within yourself you are meant to live.

But you have to pay the price.

You have to actually make a decision. If you try to be everywhere, you’ll end up nowhere. If you try to be everyone, you’ll end up no one.

You have to choose what you want to do and who you want to be.

You have to forego the trivial many for the essential few.

You have to forego the endless good options for the few best ones.

You have to manage your mind and your time.

You can’t continue to justify living beneath your dreams.

You have to really want it. Because once you do, nothing will be able to stop you from having it.

You have to let go of your bad habits.

You have to rearrange your priorities.

You have to say “No” more.

You need to put first things first, every single day.

You have to pay the price.

If you’re willing to pay the price, you can have absolutely anything you want.

But you need to be uncomfortable enough with your current situation to get off Facebook. To stop consuming and wasting your time.

To focus on learning and creating rather than being entertained and distracted.

There are probably dozens are recurring activities you do on a daily basis that aren’t serving you.

You need to drop those activities from your life. Leave them in your past and fill your future with the activities that will take you to where you really want to go.

When you have 5 extra minutes, what do you do? Do you entertain and distract yourself? Or do you pay the price?

When your alarm goes off in the morning, do you hit the snooze button or do you pay the price?

When you know you should be creating, do you distract yourself or do you pay the price?

When you’re with your loved ones, do you look at your smart phone or do you pay the price?

Are you serious or still pretending?

Do you really want it or are you still unsure?

Are you moving one step in 20 directions or 20 steps in one direction?

How many hours did you waste today? How many hours were you paying the price?

What do you really want?

Are you willing to pay the price?

Nothing in life is free, especially your time. Everything has a cost. And when it comes to your time, the cost is heavy. You can never get even one second back.

You can live your life on purpose. You can spend your time on things you value. You can be who you intended to become. You can continue to progress and evolve, even after you’ve become successful and fulfilled.

But the price must be payed.

You can’t fake it.