“Long gone are the days we turn our back on women in the form of silence. As men, it is high time we begin to face ourselves in the mirror and reflect on how we are all implicated in rape culture.” - Cirilo

I ran across a quote—although I should say “shot”—the other day that was posted on one of my favorite Instagram pages titled Black With No Chaser. (Disclaimer: Being black is not a prerequisite to follow the page; however, do understand while you indulge in this level of blackness, be aware of the bite you may experience in the back of your throat while knocking back a shot or two.) The quote went something like “Anything you lose from being honest, you never really had to begin with, my love.” In short, honest is the best policy.

So, let’s be honest for a second.

There is nothing more frustrating than having to witness white privilege pillage the black community’s culture, efforts, initiatives, etcetera and etcetera. I’m alluding to many things but one in particular is punk activist Rose McGowan and leader of the #RoseArmy , according to the USA Today article, being awarded for turning #MeToo into her own reality television show with E! titled Citizen Rose. Wheetttt??? On its face, you may be thinking what is the harm in this? she’s out here killing the game and giving a voice to women. That’s incredible! Right? Trust me when I say, this is [insert a good cuss word] wrong.

"What I’ve done is give a voice to women, to show them that it’s okay to be angry." - Quote by Rose McGowan in her latest feature in Elle magazine.

But before I get into why this rendition is, as my brother Charles Davis has weighed in on it, another “white feminists’ exploitation of black women’s labor,” I would like to take a second to recognize the amount of courage it took to tell her story. She is, yet, one of many women fractured emotionally, mentally, and/or physically by the notion of toxic masculinity and a man’s entitlement over a woman’s body.

If we are being honest, however, Time’s Silence Breaker Tarana Burke, the originator and cultivator of #MeToo movement, should be out in front. Nearly 12 years ago, she paved the way for Rose McGowan and so many others, especially women of color in low wealth communities, who felt helpless and voiceless. Tarana endeavored to empower women and that she did. Years later countless women have now come forward to tell their stories, which has had a ripple effect, shocking the conscience of this country. These impactful stories by women have made all of us, but most importantly men, take a deep look at who we are inside and what needs to be done combat #rapculture.