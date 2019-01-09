AP's Fact-Checking Shutdown Tweet Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

The Associated Press news agency on Wednesday faced backlash on Twitter after it appeared to equally blame both President Donald Trump and Democrats for the ongoing partial government shutdown.
A tweet posted to the agency’s politics account said it “takes two to tango.”
“Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for his border wall is one reason for the budget impasse,” it read. “The Democrats refusal to approve the money is another.”
Twitter users bashed the agency for blaming both sides and put amusing spins on the post as it went viral for all the wrong reasons:
On Wednesday morning, Washington Post reporter Erik Wemple tweeted out a statement from an AP spokesperson regarding the controversy.
“The tweet was intended to point out that Democrats have refused to accede to President Trump’s demands, which preceded the president’s decision to refuse to fund the government without wall funding included,” the statement said.
This story has been updated with a tweet from Erik Wemple.