AP's Fact-Checking Shutdown Tweet Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

The Associated Press news agency on Wednesday faced backlash on Twitter after it appeared to equally blame both President Donald Trump and Democrats for the ongoing partial government shutdown.

A tweet posted to the agency’s politics account said it “takes two to tango.”

“Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for his border wall is one reason for the budget impasse,” it read. “The Democrats refusal to approve the money is another.”

AP FACT CHECK: Democrats put the blame for the shutdown on Trump. But it takes two to tango. Trump's demand for $5.7 billion for his border wall is one reason for the budget impasse. The Democrats refusal to approve the money is another. https://t.co/9IWnqUgl2d — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 9, 2019

Twitter users bashed the agency for blaming both sides and put amusing spins on the post as it went viral for all the wrong reasons:

AP FACT CHECK: Robert puts the blame on Paul for punching him in the face. But it takes two to tango. Paul throwing a punch is one reason for the incident. Robert having a face is another. https://t.co/pEP54xE1J5 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 9, 2019

Mugger: Give me $2 million.

Jogger: I don't have $2 million.

Mugger: *shoots jogger*

AP Fact Check: It takes two to tango. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) January 9, 2019

JESUS CHRIST HOW ARE Y’ALL THIS BAD AT THIS! DEMOCRATS ARE NOT TO BLAME IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE FOR NOT GIVING THIS RACIST CHEDDAR BISCUIT BOI MONEY FOR A MANUFACTURED CRISIS! STOP BOTH SIDING THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/bPMx29yr8B — X (@XLNB) January 9, 2019

“Some people blamed the mugger for the stabbing but it takes two to tango. The mugger demanded your wallet or else. By refusing to give the mugger your wallet, the stabbing is also technically your fault” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 9, 2019

What the hell is wrong with you???



“Democrats put the blame for the murder on the murderer. But it takes two to tango. The murder stabbing the victim is one reason the victim is dead. The victim being in the vicinity of the murderer is another.” — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) January 9, 2019

Umm... the shutdown started before Christmas. When the GOP was in control of the House, Senate, and White House. Your fact check needs a fact check. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) January 9, 2019

Batman puts the blame for Gotham City’s “Joker Gas” attack on the Joker. But it takes two to tango. The Joker’s demand for 5.7 billion chattering teeth is one reason for the standoff. Batman’s refusal to wind them up is another. pic.twitter.com/ttDE3SiKrA — Stop Saying ‘Insane’ to Mean ‘Cool’ (@russpitts) January 9, 2019

AP FACT CHECK: Authorities put the blame for Hannibal Lector's murder spree on the serial killer himself. But it takes two to tango. If it wasn't for the victim's delicious flesh, they'd probably still be alive today https://t.co/D6mvNCW7U4 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 9, 2019

AP FACT CHECK: Man claims to have been mugged at knifepoint. But it takes two to tango. Sure, the mugger pointed a knife and demanded money. But the "victim" also refused to give away his wallet voluntarily. — Crommunist (@Crommunist) January 9, 2019

Thanks a lot, AP Fact Check pic.twitter.com/3viiPk6ykP — new year’s resolution: never log off (@pixelatedboat) January 9, 2019

You could apply this same “logic” to blame the victim of a crime.



“The robber is pointing a gun at him. But he’d stop if the victim would just hand over their wallet. Takes two to tango!”



Whoever wrote this should be fired & quit journalism forever. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) January 9, 2019

AP FACT CHECK: Democrats put the blame for the shutdown on Trump. But it takes two to tango. Trump ALSO puts the blame on Trump. “I will shut it down, I won’t blame the Democrats for it” pic.twitter.com/duBEGPtfcO — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 9, 2019

On Wednesday morning, Washington Post reporter Erik Wemple tweeted out a statement from an AP spokesperson regarding the controversy.

Asked @AP about that much-criticized tweet promoting a fact-check on the shutdown and got this statement from a spox. https://t.co/B1ywSIWY4D pic.twitter.com/tASfHjZW33 — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) January 9, 2019

“The tweet was intended to point out that Democrats have refused to accede to President Trump’s demands, which preceded the president’s decision to refuse to fund the government without wall funding included,” the statement said.