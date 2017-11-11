Aparna Pande On Books And Writing

Aparna Pande is a Research Fellow and Director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

This interview has been edited lightly.

You recently published “From Chanakya to Modi: The Evolution of India's Foreign Policy.” Would you tell us a little bit about it?

I have always wanted to write a book that explains India’s foreign policy to the world: what are the ideas that have influenced foreign policy, the individuals who have left their mark and the institutions that play a role in shaping the policy.

I go back in history to examine the legacy of the past on Indian foreign policy from the ancient times through the medieval era and finally to colonial rule and the national movement. We can still see the legacy of ancient philosophers, medieval sultans and British colonial strategists on India’s external relations.

My book also lays out four major strands in India’s contemporary foreign policy: Imperial, Messianic Idealism, Realism and Isolationism. The ‘Imperial’ school of thought draws primarily from the period of the British Raj. India’s post-independence policy towards its immediate South Asian neighbors exemplifies this policy best.

‘Messianic Idealism,’ reflecting the mantra of global peace, justice and prosperity has served as the strong moral component of India’s foreign policy. Proponents of this perspective believe that India is an example for the world and that India has the duty to set an example for other nations.

And yet Indians have had no qualms in anchoring external relations in ‘realism.’ New Delhi has always recognized the importance of hard power.

Finally, while desirous of playing a global role, India has also been reluctant to be drawn into global issues or ideologies. There is a strong streak of ‘isolationism’ in India’s global outlook. It is one of India’s many paradoxes that it wants to be seen as a great power and is still often reluctant to do what is required of most great powers.

My book discusses the policy ideas of each one of India’s prime ministers starting with Jawaharlal Nehru and coming down to Narendra Modi. I examine their policies and explain why they did what they did, what have been the continuities over the years and what have been the changes.

I also lay out the main principles driving India’s external relations and examine in detail the institutions that are part of India’s foreign and security policy architecture.

What are a couple takeaways that you hope will resonate with American policymakers?

Every country’s foreign policy has an underlying paradigm that explains what has influenced its policy and why that country takes the stand that it does. This paradigm is the product of the nation's history and its view of self. Leaders, especially those in premier positions for long periods, also shape how a nation sees itself in relation to others.

My book is an elucidation of India’s worldview, both the legacies of the civilizational past and the evolution over the recent decades. The book examines the Indian desire for strategic autonomy and the pursuit of an independent foreign policy, territorial integrity and the criticality of South Asia and India’s neighborhood for India’s security interests, economic foreign policy, how India has perceived its role in the global arena and the changing perception of the Indian diaspora.

If the United States seeks a 100-year relationship with India as has been stated by the current administration, they will need to understand why India does what it does, and my book will help them understand India.

What sort of feedback have you gotten thus far? Have there been any surprises?

The book was released in India this past summer and I have received great feedback. The book is selling very well and a number of people have told me that they were able to purchase my book in most cities and towns across India. I have given a number of interviews both to electronic and print media.

Only the Kindle version of my book is available on Amazon US. The hardcover of the book is not yet available on Amazon US and I aim to hold my book launch in May 2018. I look forward to the reception when the book is readily available here.

My reason for writing the book was to explain India’s foreign policy to the world and yet I think I am often surprised by how little people know about India’s foreign policy—even if they know a lot about India.

How long did it take to write? Do you have a writing routine?

This has been a labor of love and hard work. The research took two years, but the writing itself took around six months.

Yes, I have a writing routine dating back to the days when I was writing my PhD dissertation. When I am writing a book or a journal article I set aside a few hours of every day of the week just for writing. I cut down my travel and avoid other commitments.

What do you read for fun?

I love reading different kinds of books, both fiction and nonfiction.

My favorite authors are Alexander McCall Smith, Paulo Coelho and Dan Brown.

