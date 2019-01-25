Apparently Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Is Roger Stone's Neighbor, Saw The Arrest Go Down

Republican strategist Roger Stone’s arrest early Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apparently was being watched by his neighbor, Chad Johnson.

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver tweeted that was preparing for his morning jog when he saw Stone, who was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury on charges that include obstruction of an official proceeding, false statements and witness tampering, being taken away by FBI agents.

“I’ve only seen shit like that in movies,” wrote Johnson, formerly Chad Ochocinco. “Crazy start to my Friday.”