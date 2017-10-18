Apparently science denial is for the left, too.

You probably already heard about this project to develop a facial recognition algorithm that predicts whether an image of a face belongs to a gay or straight person. The NYT article first explains these guys did it to focus attention to the threats posed by wide deployment of facial recognition software, linking to an Israeli company’s claim to be able to spot terrorists and a report that China is in the process of deploying similar capabilities.

The article then gathers reactions from people who are horrified. They take the usual science denier tactics: they did their experiment wrong! And they shouldn't do this experiment because what if it worked look at how terrible it would be! Don’t shoot the messenger? Can’t hear you!!

Disappointing to get the story right to begin with and then publish reactions that have nothing to do with it. —CAM