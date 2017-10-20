Apple Is Quietly Developing Hangzhou, a Cheaper Version of the iPhone X

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Oct. 19 -- Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] is quietly developing a lower-cost version of the iPhone X, internally code-named Hangzhou, the Taiwan Economic Daily reported.

The Cupertino-based firm will reportedly introduce the cheaper iPhone X variant at the beginning of next year in hopes of squeezing out a profit from Chinese consumers interested in mid-level and high-end smartphones.