Apple Refutes Reports That iPhone X Facial Recognition Accuracy Has Been Reduced to Speed Up Production

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Oct.26 -- Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] has refuted a Bloomberg report published yesterday which said it had allowed suppliers to reduce accuracy levels of its facial recognition hardware in order to accelerate the production of its flagship iPhone X handset, Reuters reported.

Apple responded by saying that it would never sacrifice quality or product experience to increase output.

The Cupertino-based smartphone maker reportedly loosened its requirements on technical specifications regarding the Face ID System sensor, thus speeding up component testing, Bloomberg cited an industry insider as saying.

The Face ID system, one of the most intriguing functions on the iPhone X, uses a mathematical model of users’ faces to support unlocking or payment functions.

The company’s recently released iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus handsets have performed poorly on the market so far, but it still expects the iPhone X, equipped with the Face ID function, to go on sale as planned on Nov. 3.