Apple Sends First Batch of 76,500 China-Specific iPhone X Handsets from Zhengzhou, Henan

Dou Shicong

(Yicai Global) Oct. 20 -- Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] has shipped its first batch of 76,500 iPhone X handsets created specifically for mainland China from its facility in Zhengzhou, in China’s central Henan province, Zhengzhou Evening News reported yesterday.

Authorities in the city introduced a series of simplified transportation and customs clearance processes to facilitate the shipment in time for the Nov. 3 release date.

The firm shipped its first batch of 46,500 iPhone X for foreign markets on Oct. 14 from Zhengzhou International Airport to the Netherlands and Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the United Arab Emirates.

Due to the difficulties in production, supply is relatively limited for the new flagship handset. The company shipped 278,000 units of its iPhone 8 Plus from Zhengzhou on Sept. 14.