Apple Will Cut China iPhone Orders 40%, Local Suppliers Unaware, Report Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 26 -- Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] will slash the orders for its mobile phones in next year’s first quarter, but its Chinese suppliers have received no notice of the move, Economic Daily News reported.

Sales of Apple’s new marquee product the iPhone X have been tepid in the country and the company has thus scaled down its sales target for next quarter, cutting the number from 50 million to 30 million, down 40 percent, per the report by the Taiwan-based media outlet.

Taiwanese electronics colossus Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. [TW:2317], trading as Foxconn Technology Group, is a main supplier for the iPhone, and its factory in Zhengzhou in East China’s Henan province has reacted to the news by urgently freezing its hiring, the report added. Two other accessory suppliers, Lens Technology Co. [SHE:300433] and Suzhou Anjie Technology Co. [SHE:002635] told Securities Times they had received no notice of the reduction.