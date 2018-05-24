Applicant Scores Dream Job With Creative Website, Social Media Campaign

Jessica Bain really wanted the black history and culture fellowship at Spotify, so she launched a social media campaign, created a website and curated a playlist to do so.
And she got it.
Bain, whose Twitter handle is @bainboozled, tweeted about her desire for the job on April 22.
In her tweet, calling Spotify to action, she attached a link to a website. The customized site features a photo of Bain, a playlist that she says has “a few of my favorite black artists from old to new school,” three reasons the company should choose her for the job and a brief intro about what black culture means to her.
“Black culture is making earth-shattering art out of the darkest parts of our history. It’s Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, interpreting the journey from slavery to freedom through dance, set to African-American spirituals and gospel music,” she writes.
“It’s Michael and Janet Jackson performing Scream in the most expensive music video ever made, as a retaliation to public scrutiny and harassment. It’s the Queen Bey reimagining the 1991 film, Daughters of the Dust, to turn the lemons of being a Black woman in America into her sweet LEMONADE.”
Bain goes on to say that encountering these moments “informed my understanding of the world at large and on a micro level, my taste in music.”
“Black history is happening now and it’s everything to me, which is why I’m applying to the Shows & Editorial, Black History & Culture Fellowship,” she writes.
The site is so detail oriented, Bain even changed the Spotify logo to feature the pan-African colors.
Clearly the site got the attention of the people at Spotify, because she shared a follow-up a little over a month later: She got the job.
Spotify did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor did Bain, so it’s not clear what exactly transpired between her initial tweet and her hiring. But the moral here is unquestionable: Shoot your shot when you can!
Many on social media applauded Bain’s efforts and new job:
Several of her fellow Spotify employees shouted her out to welcome her to “the band”:
Most intriguingly, one of the above tweets is from Francine Tamakloe, who also made a website in an effort to get hired at Spotify, and it worked.
All the best to you and your new gig, Jessica. And to everyone else: If you want to work at Spotify, get your website-making skills in check right quick.