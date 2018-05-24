BLACK VOICES
Applicant Scores Dream Job With Creative Website, Social Media Campaign

Jessica Bain scored the black history and culture fellowship at Spotify.
By Jenna Amatulli

Jessica Bain really wanted the black history and culture fellowship at Spotify, so she launched a social media campaign, created a website and curated a playlist to do so.

And she got it.

Bain, whose Twitter handle is @bainboozled, tweeted about her desire for the job on April 22.

In her tweet, calling Spotify to action, she attached a link to a website. The customized site features a photo of Bain, a playlist that she says has “a few of my favorite black artists from old to new school,” three reasons the company should choose her for the job and a brief intro about what black culture means to her.

“Black culture is making earth-shattering art out of the darkest parts of our history. It’s Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, interpreting the journey from slavery to freedom through dance, set to African-American spirituals and gospel music,” she writes.

“It’s Michael and Janet Jackson performing Scream in the most expensive music video ever made, as a retaliation to public scrutiny and harassment. It’s the Queen Bey reimagining the 1991 film, Daughters of the Dust, to turn the lemons of being a Black woman in America into her sweet LEMONADE.”

A post shared by JESSICA BAIN (@bainboozled) on

Bain goes on to say that encountering these moments “informed my understanding of the world at large and on a micro level, my taste in music.”

“Black history is happening now and it’s everything to me, which is why I’m applying to the Shows & Editorial, Black History & Culture Fellowship,” she writes.

Bainboozledcom

The site is so detail oriented, Bain even changed the Spotify logo to feature the pan-African colors.

Clearly the site got the attention of the people at Spotify, because she shared a follow-up a little over a month later: She got the job. 

Spotify did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor did Bain, so it’s not clear what exactly transpired between her initial tweet and her hiring. But the moral here is unquestionable: Shoot your shot when you can!

Many on social media applauded Bain’s efforts and new job:

Several of her fellow Spotify employees shouted her out to welcome her to “the band”:

Most intriguingly, one of the above tweets is from Francine Tamakloe, who also made a website in an effort to get hired at Spotify, and it worked.

All the best to you and your new gig, Jessica. And to everyone else: If you want to work at Spotify, get your website-making skills in check right quick.

