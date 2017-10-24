Application vs Design Thinking: An Innovating Between the Two

If you're someone with ideas and have a general understanding of how our current technology industry works, you are probably familiar with a particular nightmare scenario. It goes like this: you have a pretty awesome idea for an app, you ran some estimations, and decided to go ahead with it. But you ended up spending much more time and money than you expected only to end up with a lackluster product.

It's a scenario that thousands know about all too well. So, you're not alone. More than acquainted with this headache of a situation, business partner Bryan Weinert went out and made it their mission to address this costly and common problem.

He knew that there are people out there with some amazing ideas that deserve a financially prudent and sound route for proving their concept. So, he created a strategy which does three distinctive things.

First, it executes more ideas. A diversity and abundance of ideas allows people to see which sounds realistic and which can be tabled. Second, the strategy makes sure that the risk is minimized through a dynamic assessment of possible hiccups in the future. With this kind of evaluation, potential bumps in the road can be addressed head-on. Such a sound risk analysis is offered based on assumption vetting through initial A/B testing, persona interviews, and market research. Third, it ensures scalability is sustainable through a process driven by creative technological solutions and a solid passion for growth. Through defining the expected three versions of the initial product, he is able to formulate a clear roadmap that can adapt with initial feedback.

This process from Incipient ensures more ideas are developed and executed by providing a clear process and strategy to scalability by acting as sharp filters for their clients. The reason behind most uninspiring products, inaccurate budgets, and painstaking experiences is that our industry presently has two oppositional sides that don't know how to communicate with each other.

On one side, we have application development companies (dev shops) and on the other side, we have product development companies (design). Neither effectively knows how to engage with our new era of thinkers.

Application development companies lack the understanding of product development, only taking your idea as presented, and executing the requirements without aligning perspectives.

Design companies don't have the technical expertise to identify the third dimension to execute their designs effectively.

The difference between Incipient and the rest is that one partner is on the right side (design) while the other is on the left (development). Through years of experience in developing products for clients, Incipient has developed a unique process to bridge the gap between a customer's business and technology goals.

In the past year, they have recognized the critical need for this refined approach in the marketplace and the value that is based on strategically vetting an idea and testing customers to properly define the solution of their MVP. With this analysis nailed, they head to the market with a thorough and impenetrable strategy to scale.