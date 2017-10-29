Applying to College: A Lifeline for Those Deadlines

It is nearing the end of October and the temperature is rising. Not just on these eerily warm fall days, but also among high school seniors who are feverish with college admission angst as November 1st early application deadlines approach. While the leaves turn, so does the collective demeanor of once balanced and grounded young people. Students obsess over details of their applications and as their college counselor I begin to be peppered with questions about how late they can submit their applications and have them still count. “Does the November 1st deadline mean by 11:59 pm that day or must I press submit by the end of the day on October 31st?” they probe (it’s the former, in case you’re wondering).

This is when I give them a brief lesson on the etymology of the word “deadline.” It is believed that this term has its origins during the American Civil War in Confederate prisoner camps. The “deadline” was a small fence that marked the boundary over which captured Union soldiers would be shot if they crossed. I remind high school seniors that this is college admission and nobody is getting shot. Applying to college can be fraught with feelings of insecurity, self-doubt and fear of failure, but despite the media hype around selective admission, it is not a matter of life and death. Students should not feel like they are being held captive by an application during what should be an exciting opportunity to imagine a bright future. Regardless, with a deadline looming, seniors are understandably nervous and so I offer some “do’s and don’ts” for applying to college:

Schoolwork:

Do not…neglect your academic work this fall. Most colleges will wait for first quarter grades to use in their review of applications, so this is not a time succumb to the senior slump.

Do…stay engaged and on top of your work. Keep in mind that your teachers are likely writing your college recommendations and you want them to think highly of your effort and quality of work.

Testing:

Do not…submit test scores if a college is test optional and your SAT/ACT score falls below the school’s average for admitted students. A list of test optional schools can be found at www.fairtest.org.

Do…send official test scores (if required) ahead of the deadline. It takes the testing agency (www.collegeboard.org or www.actstudent.org) from a few days to weeks to deliver test scores to colleges, so make sure you allow some processing time before the deadline.

Supplements:

Do not…ignore these important opportunities to expand on your interest. If a college or university has an “optional” writing supplement, this is your chance to convince the admission office that you are a good match for their school.

Do…explain both why the specific school would be good for your goals and interests and what you will bring to their college in terms of contributions to academic and campus life.

Visits/Interviews:

Do not…underestimate the benefit of visiting a college. Not only will you be better able to discern if the school is right for you, but also it is an opportunity to network with the admission office and demonstrate interest.

Do…interview. If the college offers interviews—either on or off campus—take advantage of this option, even if it is after the deadline. Interviews can only help strengthen your application and make you stand out off the page. This can also be a chance to explain unique circumstances that may impact your candidacy and give context to your experiences, grades, and involvement.

Essay:

Do not…”shop it around.” It is a good idea to have one or two people (teacher, parent or friend) review your college essay, but be careful of seeking too many opinions. When you allow multiple editors to weigh in, quickly your voice and intended message can dissipate. Wary of raw edges, well-meaning parents often “overscrub” their child’s writing and this is clear as day to admission professionals who read thousands of essays.

Do…proofread. Don’t just rely on spell check. Read the essay out loud to yourself and be aware of homophones (there is an SAT word) like our and are, knew and new or their and there. Also, try giving the essay to someone who does not know you at all (maybe a parent’s colleague). Have them read the essay and then explain what they learned about you. This is a good gauge of how effective your message is.

Financial Aid:

Do not…overlook financial aid deadlines. Often students are so focused on submitting the early application that financial aid is an afterthought. Now that colleges are using the prior, prior year’s tax returns, families can complete the necessary forms and submit need-based aid applications in the fall with the early admission deadlines.

Do…be clear on all the forms that each college requires for need-based aid applicants. All schools will ask for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) but many also require the CSS Profile and sometimes their own institution specific forms. Many states and organizations offer resources and free counseling to help families navigate this process and fill out forms. Here in New Hampshire the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation (NHHEAF) fills this important need. Also, do make sure to list your social security number on your application for admission, as this is how colleges match your federal forms to your file.

Additional Information:

Do not…inundate the admission office with extraneous information. The application readers do not need to know everything you have done starting in kindergarten. If the application invites you to upload a resume, feel free to do so, but do not simply be redundant with involvement you listed in the activities section. If you include a resume, it should be limited to 1-2 pages—no 17 year-old (or 40 year-old for that matter) should have a resume of 3 or more pages.

Do…use the activities and awards sections of the application to highlight your accomplishments, service, athletics and involvement. The additional information section of the application should be used to explain a academic abnormality, special family circumstance or other experience that can not be communicated through the standard application.

Recommendations:

Do not…go overboard. Colleges do not need a whole Rolodex (do those still exist?) worth of recommendations. In addition to teacher recommendations, you might consider having one personal recommendation (if the school allows) from a coach, pastor, employer or other individual who knows you in a unique context. Unless there is a compelling reason, you don’t need more than 2-3 letters. There is a saying, “the thicker the file, the thicker the student,” so don’t go overboard.

Do…follow each college’s requirements. Some schools only allow one recommendation and depending on the program you are applying for, there are often specific teachers they want to hear from. Ask teachers who have taught you during junior or senior year to write on your behalf and be sure to include a recommender who can speak about your writing ability. Consider what voices you want to have in your application.