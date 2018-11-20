ENTERTAINMENT
'Aquaman' Trailer Will Have You Dreaming Of A Wet Christmas

The Jason Momoa-led superhero flick opens in theaters Dec. 21.
By Ron Dicker

Next month’s release of “Aquaman” will finally prove whether the DC superhero film is see-worthy.

In the meantime, the movie’s last trailer dropped on Monday and it’s a visual feast.

Jason Momoa, who portrays Aquaman, shares top billing with the vibrant scenery in the preview.

But we also learn how the half-human, half-Atlantean hero got some of his skills. Vulko (Willem Dafoe) gives one hell of an advanced swimming lesson to the lad.

It’s an eye-opener.

Watch the full trailer above. “Aquaman” opens in theaters Dec. 21.

 

