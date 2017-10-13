Arab League Rightly Questions UN Report

Since the conflict erupted in Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition have attempted to effectively and peacefully resolve the issue, restore legitimacy in Yemen, improve women and child protection, as well as cooperate closely with the United Nation. The UN previously praised King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) and the center for the rehabilitation of Yemeni children.

Nevertheless, a recent report by the UN bears many methodological shortcomings and gaps. The Muslim World League and its affiliated Islamic and non-Islamic organizations condemn the contents of the UN report on the Arab Coalition.

The Muslim World League, on behalf of the Muslim people and on behalf of several Islamic and non-Islamic bodies, organizations and allies around the world, has condemned the misinformation and misrepresentation contained in the United Nations report, which lacks fair documentation about the Arab coalition countries participating to restore the legitimate state of Yemen.

The Muslim World League pointed out that the Coalition is determined to abide by international standards and laws to protect civilians and takes utmost precautions to avoid harming civilians. It referred to the actions of the militias of al-Houthi and Ali Saleh, that entail recruitment of children and using them as human shields while putting blame on the coalition for their deaths to conceal the real crime of recruiting children for war. It further confirmed that the real condemnation should be against the Iranian government and Hezbollah who support the Houthi militias and the forces of ousted Ali Saleh against the legitimate government of Yemen. This is considered a true, direct and serious threat to the entire region, including the launch of many ballistic and other missiles toward Saudi Arabia causing several casualties and injured Civilians.

“The Houthi militias have thwarted relief efforts between 2015 and 2017 — 65 aid ships, 124 relief convoys, 628 trucks, 5,500 food baskets and 6,000 bags of flour were looted by the militias during this period,” the Muslim World League said.

It added “Furthermore, between 2015 and 2017, Houthi militias have carried out numerous attacks against many UN and other relief organizations and aid workers in Sanaa, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Hudeidah, Ibb and Aden. They have committed acts of murder and kidnapping and blocked entry to, looted and forcibly closed aid offices. This has been part of the Iran-backed Houthis’ crimes against the Yemeni people since they hijacked legitimacy in the country. The UN secretary-general’s report should have drawn on the apparent physical evidence of all the tragedies and challenges, and the UN must reveal the truth about those who committed those crimes and support the coalition in overcoming the challenges.”

The Muslim World League said the coalition was “more than glad to restore happiness and stability in Yemen and ensure its children’s safety and prosperous future. The coalition has taken upon itself to unite Yemen under one legitimate government. It sees the beauty of the country’s diversity and believes it is the source of its wealth, prosperity and development, and aims to renew its political, intellectual and social unity under an independent, civilized government that enjoys sovereignty.”