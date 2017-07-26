The Internet Hilariously Trolls Arcade Fire For Absurd Concert 'Dress Code'

Arcade Fire is setting the internet ablaze, and not just because of its new music.

The band became the butt of jokes on Wednesday ― both of their own design and others’ ― thanks to the so-called “hip and trendy” dress code they seem to have enforced for a free concert happening in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday. (And it’s not the first time they’ve enforced a dress code for a concert.)

An email that was sent to ticket holders encouraged attendees to dress “as if you are going to a concert or night out with friends,” and asked people to refrain from wearing “shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing.” It also banned the use of cellphones.

Arcade Fire is asking to be mass-trolled here pic.twitter.com/NylytvbH2h — David Klion (@DavidKlion) July 24, 2017

The band was quick to deny any involvement with enforcing the dress code, tweeting that concert-goers should “wear whatever you want to any show.”

A statement was later released that guests should wear “whatever ’hip and trendy’ means” and made a valid point that while phones will not be taken away, “it’s easier to dance when you don’t have your face planted in it.”

Statement faxed in from Tannis Wright, social media strategist for @EverythingNowCo re: Brooklyn "rules." pic.twitter.com/pqgrT3JBwj — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

But that didn’t stop the internet from continuing to destroy the dress code on social media.

THEM: Wear your fanciest clothes to the Arcade Fire concert.

ME: pic.twitter.com/yyBPqYMnMy — Tim Duffy™ (@TimDuffy) July 24, 2017

Me at an Arcade Fire show in 2007 vs me at an Arcade Fire show in 2017 pic.twitter.com/NbHidMYk4F — Shawn Cooke (@shawntcooke) July 24, 2017

JUST ON OUR WAY TO SEE THE ARCADE FIRES pic.twitter.com/x0cke5VQLh — Doc McShutins (@Mykayak) July 24, 2017

Good news guys! I already have my outfit picked out for the Arcade Fire show pic.twitter.com/wRSZ6Vesdi — Jeremy Klein (@jerklein) July 24, 2017

Me wearing shorts to the Arcade Fire show pic.twitter.com/8MMTzgd84J — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) July 24, 2017

Arcade Fire then took their disapproval of the dress code one step further. The band tweeted out a photo Wednesday announcing it would reward “special section” tickets for the sold-out performance to people who shared photos of themselves in their “least hip and/or trendy outfit.”

“Only the most out of step with current trends will be considered,” it reads.

Fans wasted little time displaying their least trendy looks in hopes of scoring tickets. Are we the only ones into that geometric patterned sweater, though?

I'll wear this to the show if I win #dresscodegate pic.twitter.com/AhITPn8MR8 — Jason Zeis (@jasonzeis) July 26, 2017