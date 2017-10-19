ARCHIZONE Developers Helping to Rebuild Lebanon

Lebanon is a country thriving today to rebuild itself after rounds of war and destructions.

In this series, I feature companies having the rebuilding of Beirut as their mission. We start with ARCHIZONE.

ARCHIZONE Developers is a privately owned company, established in 2003 in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Under the vibrant and visionary leadership of civil engineer Mohammed Al Khalili, Chief Executive Officer of ARCHIZONE, the company’s portfolio has spread across 110,000 square feet. By partnering with Architect Wissam Al Khalili, Head of architects and designers in the company, the company has grown to be a leading entity in the field.

ARCHIZONE is taking every step towards safeguarding its customer’s interest, by managing all its projects from start to finish, the company’s diverse range of expertise allows it to control land purchase activity, appointment of architects and designers, construction and sales and after sales service. In addition to support services provided by their Beirut headquarters.