Are Wellness Retreats the New Vacation?

Want to take the most relaxing vacation of your life? Then a wellness retreat may just be what you are looking for.

Traditionally, one of the best ways to relax and rewind is to take a vacation. However, in the US, where most workers only get 2 weeks of annual leave, it can be hard to really make the most of this precious time.

Travelling long distances in only two weeks can also feel demanding on the body, and sometimes it can feel like you need a vacation to recover from your vacation!

If you need time out from your day to day life but don't want to feel stressed by lots of traveling, one of the best things you can do is take a wellness retreat.

Wellness retreats are often set in popular tourist destinations, or out in nature and include everything from hours of downtime for exploring, to morning yoga, healthy meals, daily meditations, and premium accommodations.

These retreats are designed to help you tune into the wellbeing of your mind, body, and soul, but also give you the flexibility to take in the stunning views, visit tourist attractions and have free time to do what you want. This allows you to reboot and de-stress your life on a whole new level.

In fact, I know from personal experience that taking a wellness retreat not only allowed me to feel relaxed, but it also motivated and inspired me with my work and career goals as well.

More and more, hotels and popular tourist destinations are adding retreats as an alternative to regular vacations, and more and more, people are seeking out the benefits.

The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, is currently one of the most popular tourist destinations that offer the option of wellness retreats and I was lucky enough to take one of their 4-day programs.

During my time at the Wellness Retreat, I had plenty of downtime to do my own thing, but the mornings and evenings were spent doing yoga, meditating and mindfulness exercises.

Many people also believe that Lake Louise is home to an energy vortex, which is an area of concentrated life-force energy. It is believed that this energy can help facilitate healing and can rejuvenate your soul.

After visiting Lake Louise myself, there is definitely an energy there that is hard to describe. There is something about staring out at that turquoise blue lake surrounded by the giant mountains that just touches you on the deepest levels of your soul.

Whether there is something magical to Lake Louise, or it is simply the breathtaking scenery, it truly is the perfect place for a wellness retreat. Not only do you get to spend time in one of Mother Nature's most beautiful spots, but you also develop mindfulness tools and practices, so you can truly take your vacation home with you.