Are You a Teacher or Student? Hint: You Don't Have to Choose

Learning is an act of community. One of our grantees, Knowledgefire, spreads that message in Buffalo, New York. The project is based on the notion that anyone can teach, anyone can learn and everyone should do both. For Knowledgefire, teaching each other new skills is a way to bring all of us together regardless of who we are, where we come from or how old we are.

Among Knowledgefire members, 20 different languages are spoken and their ages range from 6 to 97. The project builds connections in this diverse group of individuals through empowering all of them to teach and learn.

Other grantees have been implementing the idea of learning as a communal action to promote veganism.

Leila Sleiman and Natalie Fristick run Pittsburgh VegFest in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where thousands come together for a vegan food festival. The VegFest is also a way for Leila and Natalie to share the mission of their organization, Justice for Animals, with residents of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

Orestes Kowalski has followed a vegan diet for six years and started Vegan Hero in Poland to help others learn about veganism through videos. Some of the videos are funny, some heart-breaking and others heartwarming. Regardless of a video’s tone, it serves as an avenue for people in Poland to learn about the harming of animals and how they can help prevent it.

Today we celebrate 14 grantees who are teaching us how to help each other out and bring people together.

The Jonno’s Place Arts Circle is a weekly inclusive studio arts program in Belfast, Maine for older teens with and without special needs. Co-founders, Lisa Cohn, Linda Lee and Michael Lewis designed the program to provide young artists who have developmental disabilities with a safe and supportive space to work alongside their peers.

Shem Otieno and Moses Musosi started Basketball for Change in Nairobi, Kenya to empower youth through basketball training and life skills education.

The Best Hygiene and Sanitation Practices for Good Health and Education Project, an initiative of Leading Women in Water and Technology (LWWT) in Bamenda, Cameroon, saves lives by promoting the best hygienic and sanitation practices in primary schools.

Garden of Hope in Taita-Taveta County of Kenya works to restore and build sustainable community food systems, health empowerment and environmental resiliency after the devastation of the El-Niño rains.

Growing Keiki, led by Raina Whiting, focuses on providing resources, materials and spaces for children in and outside of the classroom on rural Hawaii Island to learn and grow. The project includes garden education and environmental-based opportunities for children.

Tantoh Bazil Tume’s project in Bamenda, Cameroon is aimed at curbing the high rate of youth unemployment through providing life skills training in mushroom production for vulnerable youth.

Alexis Barnes founded Purposeful Pails to facilitate the recycling and reuse of paint in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

Save The Slums Of Bafoussam Town From Trashes in Cameroon targets the mismanagement of trash in the city of Bafoussam and educates people about using trash cans instead of throwing trash in drains and rivers.

The Differently Abled Music & Arts Fam’ly Tour is a music and arts showcase based in Houston, Texas with stops throughout the U.S. for the differently abled and their families.

Soft Skills on Wheels trains youth in Nairobi, Kenya in starting and managing small enterprises, table banking, effective leadership skills, participating in governance issues and basic computer skills.

Bicycles For School Children Project assists deprived students in the remote village of Zoonayili, Ghana, to have access to quality education.