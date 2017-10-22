Are you Aiming High Enough?

I attended a Women’s Leadership Summit recently and heard an awesome question from the audience: "How do I know if I’m setting my sights high enough?"

Although the question wasn't directed towards me, I immediately started scribbling down my response. LOL Since I didn’t get to share my answer on the stage, I’ll share it here with you. I hope you enjoy this 5 minute video which will ensure you set your goals as high as you need them to be, to make the impact you want to make. Enjoy!

The corporate world needs that unique gift that only you bring. So go out into the world, act with conviction, be courageous and live joyfully every single day.

Adwoa Dadzie is a Vice President of Human Resources at Comcast, Millennial Corporate Career Thought Leader and founder of www.yesshestheboss.com