Are You an Empath? Take Dr. Orloff’s Self-Assessment Test

Are You an Empath? An empath is an emotional sponge who absorbs both the positivity and the stress of people and the world. Empaths need to learn strategies to keep their energy high and stop taking on other people’s distress.

To find out if you’re an empath, take the following 20 question self-assessment, answering "mostly yes: or "mostly no" to each question.

Empath Quiz

Have I’ve been labeled as “overly sensitive,” shy, or introverted?

Do I frequently get overwhelmed or anxious?

Do arguments or yelling make me ill?

Do I often feel like I don’t fit in?

Am I drained by crowds and need alone time to revive myself?

Am I over stimulated by noise, odors, or non-stop talkers?

Do I have chemical sensitivities or can’t tolerate scratchy clothes?

Do I prefer taking my own car places so I can leave early if I need to?

Do I overeat to cope with stress?

Am I afraid of becoming suffocated by intimate relationships?

Do I startle easily?

Do I react strongly to caffeine or medications?

Do I have a low pain threshold?

Do I tend to socially isolate?

Do I absorb other people’s stress, emotions, or symptoms?

Am I overwhelmed by multitasking and prefer doing one thing at a time?

Do I replenish myself in nature?

Do I need a long time to recuperate after being with difficult people or energy vampires?

Do I feel better in small cities or the country than large cities?

Do I prefer one-to-one interactions or small groups rather than large gatherings?

Now calculate your results:

If you answered yes to one to five questions, you’re at least partially an empath.

Responding yes to six to ten questions means you have moderate empathic tendencies.

Responding yes to eleven to fifteen means you have strong empathic tendencies.

Answering yes to more than fifteen questions means that you are a full blown empath.Empaths Survival Guide

Determining if you’re an empath will clarify your needs and which strategies to use to meet them. This is essential to gain a comfort zone in your life.