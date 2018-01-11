Are You Bending Over Backwards for Clients and Customers?

Me bending over forward doing some deep yin yoga. But you’ll never see me overextend for potential clients and customers.

I just read this sensational post by John McCabe on the Warrior Forum:

John references a sensational post written by Bob Bly here:

John and Bob both explain how bending over backwards or dancing like a monkey jumping through hoops just to make a sale either outright reeks of desperation or simply shows a strong attachment to some outcome - driven by fear - that needs to go if you are to generate more sales and grow your business steadily.

My wife Kelli and I both take this attitude to the max these days. We think of it as energetic posture.

She is clear on who she wants as a client. Ditto for me, client and customer wise.

As far as customers, I give 100% of my attention and energy to my loyal, rabid fans who buy my eBooks and give me 5 star reviews. I give 0% of my attention and energy to critics who give me 1 star reviews, or who claim to have wasted money on my products, or who want to pepper me with questions before investing money in my products or services.

One Mistake and Lesson Learned

I recall taking on a client a number of years ago. He was filled with fear, and asked all types of questions about my services before he signed up. Against my better judgment, I took him on. I offered an in-depth report. After reading the report, he said he wanted his money back but of course, I cover myself and explicitly explain pre-sale that I offer no refunds.

I am a professional who is not paid for the 1 hour long coaching session or the 3 hour long period it took me to write his report.

Nope.

I am paid for the 10 plus years I have devoted to giving my life to blogging, and to honing a skill, over a decade of my life, and to the value that I offer now through those 10 years of learning, practicing and rendering service.

Only the energetically brain dead or hyper unclear blogger would lose their posture and jump through hoops for fearful, doubt-filled people, bending over backwards for a person who would not get clear, or be happy, if you did a full on Cirque Du Soleil move worthy of a master contortionist.

Practical Tips

Practice your ass off in your niche. Give your life to your craft. As you practice, you will gain immense clarity in your premium offerings to the point where you will see all criticism or doubt by a potential or current customer as their projection, which has everything to do with their fears and nothing to do with you, the dazzling skill set you have developed, and the rich value you bring to the table.

Never, ever, ever convince, coerce or attempt to manipulate a potential customer or client filled with doubt. If you give into your fear, because you gave into their fear, you may set yourself up for a small headache or big can of worms down the road.

I mistakenly took on the above client against my intuition, and although I do not do the regret thing and felt grateful for the money, and for the service rendered, of course there was a little bit of a fear energy there too, years ago when I worked with the individual. I also had to deal with a few agitating emails from a desperate, somewhat angry, unclear person, which is never a barrel of laughs.

Energetic Posture

Where your attention and energy goes, grows.

If you give virtually all of your attention and energy to the perfect clients and customers, who gobble up your stuff quickly and love it, you will grow your business steadily, then, quickly, over the long haul.

Let go the poor matches. Do not give them your energy. Focus on the good matches. Expand your business and save yourself some headaches too.

