©I started running because my father was and still is a runner. Hey, I guess it gives credence to that old adage like father, like son. Our runs always took place during the early morning hours which is great if you’re trying to avoid the brutal Texas heat. During the winter, leaving early was a bit of a problem because contrary to popular belief…the winters in Texas can be harsh.

On those winter mornings, we would start off slow, blowing smoke as our warm inside met the cold outside. The conversation would center on school, home, this or that and all of a sudden, he’d look down and ask, “Are you cold”? My response would almost always be yes. His response was to keep moving.

We would go a little further and the conversation would go a little deeper. Seeds were being planted, lessons were being taught and a man was being made. “How’s school….tell me about this little friend…who was that calling the house the other night…”? Then out of nowhere,

“Are you still cold”?

“A little”.

“We need to turn back”?

“No”.

“Good, let’s keep going”….

Let’s keep going, yes, let’s keep going. The run would take us down this street and that one, by friend’s homes, by still closed businesses and those that in the early hours had already opened their doors.

“You talk to any of your brothers here lately…call them this week…what are they paying you on that little job you got now…don’t spend it all in one place now…

“You cold”

“Nah; I’m good”…

I smiled, he smiled back.

***

I’m a lot like you. I’ve been in some cold places that had absolutely nothing to do with the weather. Some of you are cold now but before turning back, remember those early morning runs that life called you to take.

The layoff at the job made things cold but you kept going, you warmed up. Someone left but you warmed up only because you kept moving. Things fell apart in every sense of the phrase but you got warm again, you didn’t stop, you kept moving…

So when life asks if you are cold, even when you are, or if you want to turn back, even when you do, keep going. Remember those runs, the lessons that you learned, the seeds that were harvested and the person that you fought so hard to become.

Then turn and look at life…smile big and say,

“Nah; I’m good”…