Are you familiar with these research findings and technologies revolutionizing Brain & Mental Health?

Try adding 3 and 8 in your head.
That was easy. Now, trying adding 33 and 88. That was probably more difficult. Finally, try adding 333 and 888.
Time for SharpBrains’ October e-newsletter, this time discussing a range of research findings and technologies revolutionizing brain and mental health.
New thinking about cognition, brain and mind:
- Study suggests the real deficit underlying Attention Deficit Disorders is not Attention, but Working Memory (and this is why we asked you try adding 333 and 888…)
- Johns Hopkins study shows how brain training, if correctly targeted, can enhance cognitive and brain performance
- We better train the mind as we train the body: with cross-training and in good company
Emerging toolkit for brain health & enhancement:
- Next: Brain scans to identify children at high risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS) before symptoms appear
- Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) can reduce fatigue in patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- Australian neurotech firm raises $4m to develop neurofeedback-based headband aimed at helping kids with autism relax and better engage
News about the 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit (December 5-7th):
- Neuroengineering pioneer Randal Koene to discuss neural interfaces
- Meet 40 Experts and Innovators shaping Brain Health & Enhancement on December 5-7th
- Reminder: the Brainnovations Pitch Contest is accepting submissions until tomorrow October 31st, 11 PM US Pacific Standard Time. We are looking for startups worldwide, founded no earlier than 2012, for-profit or non-profit, working on ways to harness brain research and emerging technologies to help every person thrive in the digital age.
- Check out the latest Agenda & Register
And finally, a couple of fun brain teasers to start the week of the right foot:
