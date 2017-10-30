Alvaro Fernandez, Contributor
Are you familiar with these research findings and technologies revolutionizing Brain & Mental Health?

10/30/2017 08:40 am ET

Try adding 3 and 8 in your head.

That was easy. Now, trying adding 33 and 88. That was probably more difficult. Finally, try adding 333 and 888.

Time for SharpBrains’ October e-newsletter, this time discussing a range of research findings and technologies revolutionizing brain and mental health.

New thinking about cognition, brain and mind:

Emerging toolkit for brain health & enhancement:

News about the 2017 SharpBrains Virtual Summit (December 5-7th):

And finally, a couple of fun brain teasers to start the week of the right foot:

Have a great month of November!

The SharpBrains Team

