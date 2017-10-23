Are You Feeling The Urge To Binge Eat? Read This.

Whether you struggle with binge eating or bingeing and purging, learning how to sit with your urges to binge without acting on them, might feel impossible at first.

However, as an eating disorder therapist, i’ve worked with many clients who have felt the same way, who have learned how to sit with their binge urges without acting on them, and have now fully recovered from their eating disorders. No matter how terrible you might feel right now, there is so much hope that you can find freedom from this painful cycle.

The following are a few of my tips for what to do when you feel like binge eating.

Please note: I’ve written prior articles discussing the importance of making sure that you are not restricting and are eating appropriate meals throughout the day (ideally, 3 meals and 3 snacks, every 3 hours). It’s going to be near impossible not to act on binge urges, when you are in a state of primal hunger-so this article is geared towards what to do once you have established a more regular eating pattern throughout the day. Restricting (emotional i.e. judging myself for eating the brownie or following food rules, or physical i.e. not eating enough in terms of my energy needs) is one huge driver for binge eating.

1. If you are reading this, it’s likely that you struggle with urges to binge eat. Maybe you are feeling strong urges to binge eat in this moment. Tell yourself, that if you still want to binge eat after you read this article, that you can do so. However, for right now you are really going to focus on reading this.

2. It’s first important to acknowledge, “I am having the urge to binge eat.” However, just because I have an urge does not mean that I need to act on it. It’s likely that you’ve had urges to do other things in the past, that you haven’t always acted on. The thing is that sometimes we tell ourselves that we are powerless over our binge eating urges. However, this is so far from the truth.

Repeat this mantra to yourself, “Just because I have an urge, does not mean that I need to act on it.”

3. There is a great dialectical behavioral therapy skill called “urge surfing.” Essentially, you can learn how to “ride out the urge” until it naturally starts to go down on it’s own. Now, this can definitely take time and practice. Right now your brain is wired to automatically default to, “I have the urge to binge eat. Then I binge eat.” However, with practice, you can re-wire your brain and form new neural pathways. The thing is that most urges typically peak within 20-30 minutes, that is if we practice mindfully and non judgmentally noticing them-rather than trying to suppress or struggle with them.

The problem is not that you have the urge to binge it, it’s that you have the urge and then take action. What if you practiced mindfully observing the urge and not judging it. You could even start to notice thoughts that are going through your mind. For instance, maybe your eating disorder is telling you, “Just this one last time,” or “You’ll feel so much better.” Rather than trying to get rid of the thoughts, practice noticing them, and then gently responding from your “healthy self.”

Eating Disorder Self: Just do it this one last time. You’ll feel so much calmer. You’ve had a long day. You deserve it.

Healthy Self: I’ll feel calmer in the moment, but after I always hate myself and feel even worse.

4. Take a moment to identify what emotions you are looking to feel or to not feel through binge eating. Maybe you want to feel “comfort,” “numbness,” or “calm.”

5. Think about two other coping skills you can try first, that will give you a similar feeling. Again, you are not telling yourself that you are not going to binge eat-just that you are practicing sitting with the urge for a bit longer than you have in the past. For instance, what else might feel comforting in this moment? Even if the feeling is numbness, you could try watching a mindless tv show or spending some time scrolling through social media.

6. If the urge is still there afterwards, try reaching out to someone for support or using another coping or distraction strategy. Reaching out to people instead of turning toward your eating disorder is a great skill to practice.

7. Remind yourself that you are not saying that you must give up bingeing forever. You can always go back to it. However, try to take it one day (or even one moment) at a time. What if you tried something different this time?

8. Remember that every time you practice sitting with an urge, you are building new connections in your brain, and that it will get easier each time.

9. If you aren’t working with professionals, consider reaching out for help and support. No one should have to struggle with an eating disorder alone and full recovery is possible.

The Bottom Line

If you do end up bingeing after taking these steps, it’s important to be compassionate with yourself. You are not alone in struggling with this and you are not simply “lacking willpower.” You are struggling with something that no one would choose. It’s also important that you don’t do anything to try to “compensate” for the binge such as restricting or purging, as this will only keep the cycle going.

If you could ride out the urge even for a little bit, this shows that you were practicing an important skill and with time (and additional support) you can learn how to ride out the urge completely.

If you have outlasted the urge to binge completely, take a moment to recognize and acknowledge this.

Ultimately, you deserve a meaningful and joyful life. No matter what you may be telling yourself, finding freedom from bingeing is possible. Yes, for you, too.