Are You Missing this Critical Element of Building Your Online Business?

8:58 PM.

Thursday night.

I am writing my 3rd post of the day. No; I mean my 4th post. 5th? Yeah I think so. Lost track.

This after a full work day of networking and promoting my eBooks.

I am still cooking.

Big time.

I can go to midnight if need be.

But I do not work hard. I work energized. I actually play.

I play because I focus heavily on the critical element of building a thriving blogging business.

The energetic element.

How you choose to vibe determines how much you do online but more importantly, how you choose to vibe determines the energy you inject into your online actions, and we all know by now that the online business game is an energetic game more than anything else.

My Energy Routine

My energy routine now differs from the routine I followed when I wrote the eBook you see below. No worries though. The key part of the routine is just to HAVE a routine, or a ritual, that you follow every morning to weed your fear based energies and to raise your fun-love energy.

Right now I:

wake after getting 8 hours of sleep (or spending at least 8 hours in bed)

dive into an icy cold shower for 30 seconds

do 40 minutes of deep yin yoga

meditate for 20 minutes

spend a few minutes meditating on a line from acim.org

I also exercise for 45 minutes or longer daily. One day I walk, then I run on the alternate day.

Intermittant fasting is part of my daily routine. I drink ample water. I eat relatively light.

I take care of my energy. Because I take care of my energy from the inside-out I find gears that most people are totally unaware of. Or I find gears that baffle people, making them shake their heads in stunned disbelief.

Honestly guys; I just manage my energy. I have managed my energy for quite a while. Sure I practiced writing and learned blogging and created helpful content and built meaningful connections with top bloggers. But I also understood that until I did things more from an energy of love and less from an energy of fear I would not make the progress that I am making these days.

Building a thriving online business gets so much easier when you make the freeing but sometimes uncomfortable decision to raise your energy daily.

I do not relish the fact that I jump into an icy cold shower when the wind chill factor reached 5 degrees F a few weeks ago but doing that, then doing yoga, then meditating, then exercising daily, sure has done wonderful things for my blogging business.

Law of Attraction eBook

Do you need to raise your vibe?