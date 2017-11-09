Are You Ready For The New LinkedIn?

When was the last time you logged on to LinkedIn? If you aren’t spending as much time on LinkedIn as you are on other social media sites you are probably missing out. Missing out on what? On personal branding opportunities, on networking opportunities, and on the chance to move your career forward. The conversation is happening on LinkedIn whether you are there or not! The question is what are you going to do about it?

Reluctance to spend time on LinkedIn was rational up to a certain point. People used to only log on when they were looking for a job or when they had gotten a new job to update their profile and work experience. Then they wouldn’t log back on for months or maybe even years at a time otherwise. But then things started to change on LinkedIn. More people began to join and updates began to roll out. And then things started to get really good.

Conversations started happening on LinkedIn. Instead of just clicking like on work anniversaries people actually started to engage each other on posts that were only meant for LinkedIn instead of links posted from elsewhere. Influencers were publishing articles all over LinkedIn that people were actually reading. That’s right - people were going to LinkedIn to read and gain industry insights! They were connecting with people in their fields who shared their passions. LinkedIn became a place to deepen professional connections.

Professional connections made on LinkedIn are translating to business connections. People are getting measurable sales leads from LinkedIn. People are recruiting and being recruited on the new LinkedIn. So now it’s time to look at your LinkedIn profile and make sure it is telling people what you want it to tell people.

Your LinkedIn profile is often the front line of defense in creating your personal brand. Make sure you are telling people the right things about yourself. Is your profile photo current and appropriate? Do you have a background photo that tells the viewer something about you? Take a look at your headline and make sure that it tells a story about you. But don’t get too corporate - people aren’t looking to hire or connect with a miniature corporation. They want to know that you are also an interesting and dynamic person as well.

So who is using LinkedIn? Mostly college grads and up, people who are already employed, and people who fall in the upper middle class income category. While LinkedIn is a great place to find a job, most of the people are already employed. It is a place for people to build a personal brand and a career rather than to post a resume and hunt for a job.